The debut of the MG 3 has been announced for at least the last month, and now the car is ready. Everything seems to be clear: a compact 4.11-meter hatchback, a conventional 5-seater interior, and a 293-liter trunk. This is a typical representative of the B-class.

Only the very wide radiator grille and disproportionately small wheels attract attention. But otherwise, the MG 3 hatchback is an ordinary car that should be sold in tens or hundreds of thousands.

And the interior of the MG 3 is matching: a traditional front-end design, a 7-inch color dashboard screen, and a 10-inch touchscreen in the center. The only noteworthy features are the round gear selector and attractive stitching on the seats. Plus ADAS safety systems and 360-degree surround view. Not bad, but it’s just the level of a modern car in the 2020s.

As it turns out, it’s not easy: the MG 3 hatchback has a new Hybrid+ system that combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine (75 kW or 102 hp) and an electric motor (100 kW or 136 hp), as well as a 1.83 kWh battery and a 3-speed transmission.

It is envisaged that the gasoline engine will normally be used only to drive the generator and generate electricity, which is then sent to an intermediate battery or directly to the electric motor. However, it is also possible for two motors to work together to drive the front motors – in this case, the total power reaches 143 kW or 195 “horses”.

It seems like a lot! But the declared dynamics are not very impressive: acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds. And the top speed of 170 km/h is not shocking either. Perhaps the level of fuel consumption is record low? The declared 4.4 liters per 100 km is not bad, but it is only at the level of a diesel car of a similar class.

Therefore, the question to MG 3 logically arises: why were there such difficulties?