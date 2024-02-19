Helldivers 2 continues to set records. A week ago, this cooperative shooter was named the PlayStation Studios game with the best launch on Steam, and this week it doubled its previous result, gathering more than 333 thousand players on Steam (Updated. Already 410 thousand).

This is not to say that Helldivers 2 has any outstanding scores. The Stream rating is only 73/100 based on almost 70 thousand reviews, but Metacritic is 82/100.

Amid an unexpected influx of players, Arrowhead Game Studios doesn’t have time to deploy additional game servers. According to the latest announcement from the developers, the current ceiling for simultaneous players is 450 thousand (for all platforms), but the studio is actively working on server stability.

Helldivers 2 was developed by the Swedish Arrowhead Game Studios, the authors of Magicka, Gauntlet, and the original Helldivers. Unlike the first part, which was a co-op heist/top-down shooter, the sequel is a full-fledged third-person co-op shooter. The game uses the Autodesk Stingray engine and is published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

As a reminder, Helldivers 2 developers believe that games should earn the right to monetize, and they do not plan to add a PvP mode to Helldivers 2 due to its excessive toxicity.