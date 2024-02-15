Players of the cooperative shooter Helldivers 2 can’t get enough of friendly fire in the game and want a full-fledged PvP mode. But Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt told X that this will never happen.

PvP mode, where players can compete with each other, sounds logical for games like this, but it has its downsides, one of which is excessive toxicity. This is the main reason why Johan Pilestedt refuses to add it.

“We’ll never add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that’s supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side,” Johan wrote.

Another user replied to Johan that he was just scared, while Pilestedt emphasized that developers simply do not want the toxicity that PvP mode entails. He advised players who want competitive modes to look for other games.

Helldivers 2 has set a record with over 200 thousand simultaneous players on Steam, more than doubling all previous PlayStation Studio releases on PC. The game has earned many great reviews from critics and players alike, and Arrowhead Game Studios is looking for more developers to support the project.