Google launches new program to protect against financial fraud

Google is launching a new program to protect users from apps designed for financial fraud. As part of this, Google Play Protect will be enhanced.

Play Protect will analyze and automatically block the installation of applications that may use sensitive permissions, which are often abused for financial fraud.

The service will check applications installed from other than official stores for requests for further permissions:

RECEIVE_SMS

READ_SMS

BIND_Notifications

Accessibility

The program will be launched in Singapore first, in the next few weeks. If Play Protect detects that the application the user is trying to install requires one or more of the listed permissions, the installation will be automatically blocked.