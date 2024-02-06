Petcube CEO and co-founder of Fuelfinance Yaroslav Azhnyuk announced the launch of Petcube Tracker. He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The app was created so that “no one would ever be afraid of losing their dog again.”

“This is the product we have been working on for the last 2-2.5 years, the first product that is not a camera, and a big step forward for the company,” said Yaroslav Azhnyuk.

He also talked about what Petcube Tracker can do:

– GPS tracker for dogs, transmits location via LTE to your phone;

– up to 30 days without recharging;

– lights and sounds help you find your pet;

– durable and waterproof, certified to IP67;

– sticks well to the collar and does not come off, even with the most active dogs;

– tracks activity and provides statistics in the Petcube app to help you stay fit;

– is integrated into the ecosystem and runs in the same application as the entire Petcube family of products.

The Ukrainian entrepreneur also added that the Petcube Tracker looks beautiful.

“We’ve been testing Tracker with hundreds of early adopters over the past few months and the feedback has been incredible, exceeding our wildest expectations,” he said.

Right now, Petcube Tracker is only available in North America, but European and Australian versions are coming soon.